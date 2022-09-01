One airlifted to hospital in I-380 crash near Swisher Wednesday morning

One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on I-380 near Shueyville on Wednesday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on I-380 near Swisher on Wednesday morning.

In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the person was driving an SUV when they crashed into the back of a semi that was forced to stop due to another crash. It happened just before 9 a.m.

The crash caused both the northbound lanes to close for several hours. A detour was set up.

At one point, cars were backed up six miles, all the way to the exit for North Liberty at Penn Street.

Officials have not released the name or condition of the person injured in the crash. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning.
Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning
Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week.
Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital announced Eli Belser, 7, of Elkader,...
First Kid Captain of Iowa Hawkeyes football season selects first song for Wave
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments

Latest News

Dozens of state attorneys general, including Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, want congress to...
Iowa Attorney General pushes for more airline passenger protections
Iowa will once again have three private insurance companies managing its Medicaid program.
Molina Healthcare of Iowa joins lineup for state's privatized Medicaid program
One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on I-380 near Shueyville on Wednesday...
One injured in I-380 crash near Shueyville Wednesday morning
A CDC vaccine advisory committee is expected to vote on new updated booster shots.
CDC expected to approve new COVID-19 boosters