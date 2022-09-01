One airlifted to hospital in I-380 crash near Swisher Wednesday morning

SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on I-380 near Swisher on Wednesday morning.

In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the person was driving an SUV when they crashed into the back of a semi that was forced to stop due to another crash. It happened just before 9 a.m.

The crash caused both the northbound lanes to close for several hours. A detour was set up.

At one point, cars were backed up six miles, all the way to the exit for North Liberty at Penn Street.

Officials have not released the name or condition of the person injured in the crash. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.