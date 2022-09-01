North Linn superintendent hopes asbestos clean-up takes no more than two weeks

TROY MILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - What started as a construction project to replace HVAC systems, has turned into a hurried effort to remove asbestos from all of North Linn schools.

Superintendent Dave Hoeger says this is something they worked hard to avoid.

“The abatement of the asbestos was in our entire planning process, we had abatement crews in there over the summer, they identified a lot of areas that needed to be abated,” he told TV-9.

But one of the contractors accidentally disturbed an area with asbestos less than a week before the start of the school year, making it unsafe for students and staff.

Crews from the abatement company and officials with the Iowa DNR are now working to clean and clear all areas of the building.

“We’re just going to be proactive and clean the entire building. So we’re cleaning the elementary, we got that done, we got some samples, we’re hoping to bring those back today, then we’re cleaning the middle school,” said Hoeger.

School likely won’t start until late next week, or the following week at the earliest.

In the meantime, parents work to find alternate options.

“I know that childcare can be an issue, and we’re communicating with them that alternative plans are going to have to be made, and I would take a look at all of next week and then throughout the course of next week, have more communication to see where we’re at,” said Hoeger.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.