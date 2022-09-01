New trial date set for teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the teenagers charged in connection to the death of a Fairfield Spanish Teacher has a new trial date.

Investigators found the body of 66-year-old Nohema Graber hidden in Chataqua park last November. They say she had extensive head trauma.

Willard Miller is charged with first degree murder in her death.

His trial was set for November, but his attorneys asked the court to delay the trial because they needed more time.

Miller’s new trial date is set for March 20, 2023, in Council Bluffs.

He also wants evidence from his home and phone suppressed. A hearing on that matter is now set for Nov. 2.

Court documents show Miller and the other teen charged, Jeremy Goodale, followed Graber to the park the day she went missing.

Investigators believe they beat her with a baseball bat, before hiding her body.

They said the teens had social media messages, with knowledge of her death. However, investigators say the motive is still unclear.

Goodale is also charged with first-degree murder. His trial is set for Dec. 5 in Scott County.

Both teens were granted a change of venue due to pretrial publicity.

Both are being charged as adults, and face life in prison if convicted.

