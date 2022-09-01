La Porte City Golf Club to close in September

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The La Porte City Golf & Country Club plans to close, and list the land as farmland, by Sept. 10 unless the community can come up with a plan to save it.

The owner made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying many factors led to the difficult decision to close.

However, the owner left the door open for the possibility that it could remain open if the right plan were presented.

“I am open to any idea to keep it open, but at this time there has not been any option that has been presented that makes sense,” the owner wrote in the post.

The owner said equipment and other property will be auctioned in the coming weeks.

“As many of you know I am not a resident of the community, but I am an avid golfer, I can understand the emotions you are all feeling, I am feeling them also,” the owner wrote. “I hope you can work together and pull something off for the sake of the course and save this for the community. Thank you for the great years!”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.