Iowa Governor confirms no migrants coming to Iowa from Texas

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For weeks, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has reportedly been busing hundreds of immigrants from the border to various sanctuary cities.

The immigrants are being bused from Texas as part of a strategy launched by Abbott this year to share the influx of people from outside the United States with liberal cities. Abbott has bused immigrants to Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. so far.

He has suggested that more would be arriving, saying “We are not done yet busing migrants to sanctuary cities. They are seeing the chaos that has been caused by the administration. Well, I got news for New York. I got news for Washington, D. C., as well as the rest of the country. We are not done yet. There are more cities on our list.”

Greg Abbott tweet (KCRG)

The Iowa City Catholic Workers, who have sponsored refugee families over the US and Mexico border, responded to the news, releasing this statement:

“Iowa City Catholic Workers condemn Texas Governor Gregg Abbott’s forcible relocation of immigrants across the country as an unchristian and racist political stunt. Immigrants and refugees are welcome in Iowa City and we will do everything we can to create a network of care with our local partners and ensure that any and all newly-arrived immigrants receive the shelter, food, and protection they need. This is not new, Iowa City already welcomes immigrants and refugees every year and provides much-needed assistance.”

Thursday afternoon, the Iowa Governor’s Office confirmed in a message that “no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas.”

Iowa City’s Public Safety Information Officer also confirmed no knowledge of any migrants being sent our state’s way, saying “The City of Iowa City has no direct knowledge of any plans for chartered bus trips carrying migrant individuals into the city from U.S. border states.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.