Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Iowa Governor confirms no migrants coming to Iowa from Texas

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For weeks, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has reportedly been busing hundreds of immigrants from the border to various sanctuary cities.

The immigrants are being bused from Texas as part of a strategy launched by Abbott this year to share the influx of people from outside the United States with liberal cities. Abbott has bused immigrants to Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. so far.

He has suggested that more would be arriving, saying “We are not done yet busing migrants to sanctuary cities. They are seeing the chaos that has been caused by the administration. Well, I got news for New York. I got news for Washington, D. C., as well as the rest of the country. We are not done yet. There are more cities on our list.”

Greg Abbott tweet
Greg Abbott tweet(KCRG)

The Iowa City Catholic Workers, who have sponsored refugee families over the US and Mexico border, responded to the news, releasing this statement:

“Iowa City Catholic Workers condemn Texas Governor Gregg Abbott’s forcible relocation of immigrants across the country as an unchristian and racist political stunt. Immigrants and refugees are welcome in Iowa City and we will do everything we can to create a network of care with our local partners and ensure that any and all newly-arrived immigrants receive the shelter, food, and protection they need. This is not new, Iowa City already welcomes immigrants and refugees every year and provides much-needed assistance.”

Thursday afternoon, the Iowa Governor’s Office confirmed in a message that “no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas.”

Iowa City’s Public Safety Information Officer also confirmed no knowledge of any migrants being sent our state’s way, saying “The City of Iowa City has no direct knowledge of any plans for chartered bus trips carrying migrant individuals into the city from U.S. border states.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning.
Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning
Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week.
Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital announced Eli Belser, 7, of Elkader,...
First Kid Captain of Iowa Hawkeyes football season selects first song for Wave
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments

Latest News

North Linn superintendent hopes asbestos clean-up takes no more than two weeks
North Linn superintendent hopes asbestos clean-up takes no more than two weeks
North Linn superintendent hopes asbestos clean-up takes no more than two weeks
North Linn superintendent hopes asbestos clean-up takes no more than two weeks
Bloomsbury farms corn maze
Bloomsbury farm reveals design of corn maze
Governor Abbott sending migrants to sanctuary cities
Texas Governor sends migrants to sanctuary cities
West Nile Virus
West Nile Virus levels high in Black Hawk County