Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Iowa firefighters express concern over electric vehicle fire risks

More people are switching from the traditional gas-powered cars to electric cars.
By WOI
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEVADA, Iowa (WOI) - More people are switching from the traditional gas-powered cars to electric cars.

But some firefighters in Iowa said they’re concerned about the risk of fires from the vehicles, because their batteries are extremely high voltage.

Electric vehicles can generate temperatures of nearly 4,900 degrees when they burn, so getting the flames under control is no easy task.

In some cases, batteries can relight hours or days after the initial fire is put out, stretching resources even thinner for fire crews.

It may seem counterintuitive, but firefighters said they’re actually advised not to put the fire out.

“It’s a very difficult problem for us to manage,” Reynolds said. “The guidance from the manufacturers is to use lots of water, and some guidance, if the car isn’t in a space of concern, that we just let these things burn.”

Firefighters said there are two major hazards which can indicate warning signs of an electric vehicle fire.

Those are when a battery is overcharged or when the car is damaged in a crash.

Electric vehicle fires are fairly uncommon overall. The National Transportation Safety Bureau said they are less likely to catch fire than gas or hybrid cars.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning.
Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning
Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week.
Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital announced Eli Belser, 7, of Elkader,...
First Kid Captain of Iowa Hawkeyes football season selects first song for Wave
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments

Latest News

Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse in Independence will close permanently on Sept. 9.
Popular Independence pizza restaurant to close permanently
The Cedar Rapids Community School District is giving people another opportunity to hear about...
Cedar Rapids school district to hold additional open house over renovations
The Dubuque Community School Board will move forward with selling its soccer complex to an...
Dubuque school board to sell soccer complex to Arizona-based company
The Dubuque Community School Board will move forward with selling its soccer complex to an...
Dubuque school board to sell soccer complex to Arizona-based company