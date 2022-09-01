Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation

Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Gov. Kim Reynolds.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the transportation of agricultural commodities during the fall harvest.

The proclamation, which goes into effect immediately, allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation (through October 1st, 2022).

This applies to transported loads on all highways within Iowa excluding the interstate system that do not exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds of gross weight, do not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds, and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning.
Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning
Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week.
Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital announced Eli Belser, 7, of Elkader,...
First Kid Captain of Iowa Hawkeyes football season selects first song for Wave
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments

Latest News

Governor Abbott sending migrants to sanctuary cities
Texas Governor sends migrants to sanctuary cities
West Nile Virus is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito
West Nile Virus spreading in Black Hawk County
Officials estimate the value stolen in excess of $100,000.
Semi-trailers stolen from Ottumwa JBS
Former Indianapolis Colts player Dallas Clark gives a thumbs up toward the stands during the...
Dallas Clark named Honorary Captain for opening Iowa game