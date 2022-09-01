Dubuque school board to sell soccer complex to Arizona-based company
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Community School Board voted 5-2 on Wednesday to move forward with selling its soccer complex to an Arizona-based company.
The company submitted a bid of nearly $2 million to buy the complex.
A nonprofit called the Dubuque Soccer Alliance submitted the only other bid at about $1.5 million.
It has leased the complex since 1993.
Court One wants to charge the alliance to rent its facilities for a dollar if certain conditions are met.
The sale will now go to a public hearing required under state law.
A date for the hearing has not been set.
