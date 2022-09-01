Dallas Clark named Honorary Captain for opening Iowa game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former University of Iowa All-America tight end Dallas Clark will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday (11:05 a.m., FS1).

Clark will accompany the Iowa captains for the pregame coin toss as well as be with the Hawkeyes in the locker room before and after the game.

He was a unanimous consensus first-team All-American his Junior season at Iowa, earning the John Mackey Award for best tight end in the country. He completed 81 receptions for the Hawks for 1,281 years and helped them win a share of the 2002 Big Ten title with an 8-0 league record.

Clark earned All-Rookie honors in the NFL in 2003, was selected in 2009 as part of the All-Pro team, and was named NFL Alumni Tight End of the Year in 2009. He appeared in two Super Bowls including the Colt’s victory over Chicago in 2007.

He retired in 2013 having totaled 505 receptions for 5,665 yards and 53 touchdowns in the NFL.

Friday evening before kickoff, Clark will be inducted into the Iowa Letterwinners Club Hall of Fame.

