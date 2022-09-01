Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Dallas Clark named Honorary Captain for opening Iowa game

Former Indianapolis Colts player Dallas Clark gives a thumbs up toward the stands during the...
Former Indianapolis Colts player Dallas Clark gives a thumbs up toward the stands during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship NCAA college football game between Iowa and Michigan State Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AJ Mast | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former University of Iowa All-America tight end Dallas Clark will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday (11:05 a.m., FS1).

Clark will accompany the Iowa captains for the pregame coin toss as well as be with the Hawkeyes in the locker room before and after the game.

He was a unanimous consensus first-team All-American his Junior season at Iowa, earning the John Mackey Award for best tight end in the country. He completed 81 receptions for the Hawks for 1,281 years and helped them win a share of the 2002 Big Ten title with an 8-0 league record.

Clark earned All-Rookie honors in the NFL in 2003, was selected in 2009 as part of the All-Pro team, and was named NFL Alumni Tight End of the Year in 2009. He appeared in two Super Bowls including the Colt’s victory over Chicago in 2007.

He retired in 2013 having totaled 505 receptions for 5,665 yards and 53 touchdowns in the NFL.

Friday evening before kickoff, Clark will be inducted into the Iowa Letterwinners Club Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning.
Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning
Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week.
Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital announced Eli Belser, 7, of Elkader,...
First Kid Captain of Iowa Hawkeyes football season selects first song for Wave
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments

Latest News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Gov. lists Iowa City among destinations for bussing migrants to
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
As the college football season nears kick off, we take a look at some of the bad weather Iowa...
A look at bad gameday weather for Iowa State Cyclones
New data shows reading and math scores for students are hitting an all-time low.
Students reading, math scores down compared to before pandemic