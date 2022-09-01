Community conversation about disaster response, ‘resiliency’ Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, Linn County leaders will share their vision for making the county more resilient when it comes to natural disasters.

The conversation about resiliency was prompted by the August 2020 derecho and the response to it.

Earlier this month, Linn County and the City of Cedar Rapids released the final report of the Linn County Community Resilience Project. The report laid out the assumptions that “future disasters will occur” and “their nature and scope is unknown.”

It then made several recommendations, including “staff the work” and “better utilize existing assets.”

Also earlier this month, the County also established its first-ever Resiliency Hub. According to Linn County’s website, the Hub will “help provide access to critical resources such as food, electricity, and actionable information in times of disaster, as well as the period between disaster events.”

Stacey Walker, Linn County Supervisor, said the idea of being resilient has to be broader than the moment of crisis. For him, it includes having a solid foundation throughout the community.

“We have to understand that building more resilient communities also means, in addition to making us more climate- and weather-resistant, making sure families can be sustainable, that families are financially and economically secure, that families have access to health care. That families, quite frankly, have access to upward mobility,” said Walker.

He added, “The foundation of a good society is one in which we all chip in for the collective good. And when you talk about, ‘What it’s going to take to build resilient communities?’ It’s certainly going to take government, it’s certainly going to take the social services sector, but it’s also going to take neighbor looking after their neighbor. It’s also going to take shared sacrifice.”

Walker encouraged “everyone who is genuinely interested in building stronger, more resilient communities” to Thursday’s conversation.

It will take place CSPS Hall at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 1.

