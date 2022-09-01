Show You Care
Cedar Rapids school district to hold additional open house over renovations

The Cedar Rapids Community School District is giving people another opportunity to hear about its plans to renovate the district.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District is giving people another opportunity to hear about its plans to renovate the district.

The district wants to ask voters for a $312 million bond, with most of the focus on redeveloping its middle schools.

School leaders are hosting open houses at Kennedy on Thursday night and Washington High School on Wednesday next week.

A virtual session is planned for Thursday at noon.

The district is adding a second virtual meeting on September 21st from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

