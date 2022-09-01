Show You Care
Area civic groups see decline in membership and want to see traditions continue

Thursday Noon Optimist club meets in Cedar Rapids.
Thursday Noon Optimist club meets in Cedar Rapids.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Civic groups like rotaries and optimist clubs have seen a decline in membership in recent years. It’s leading some area groups to make modifications to try and attract new members, especially younger people.

The Cedar Rapids Thursday Noon Optimist Club is celebrating 67 years this month. President Jeff Schmatt has been a member for nearly 30 of them and has watched membership drop from an average of 65 people, down to 30.

”We’re losing members through attrition I mean when they pass away and it’s really hard to get young people to volunteer and join a civic group it seems these days and we’re hoping to change that,” said Schmatt.

And they’re not alone, area rotaries are also seeing declining numbers.

”The clubs sometimes maybe don’t seem as relevant to young people,” explained Janette Fiedler, President of the Cedar Rapids West Rotary.

Fiedler says when she joined the Cedar Rapids West Rotary around a decade ago the group had 100 members, now they’re down to forty.

The Cedar Rapids Downtown Rotary which is traditionally large is also down in membership. They currently have 240 members, at their peak they had 315.

”People retire, they maybe move out of the state,” said Brooke Fitzgerald, Cedar Rapids Downtown Rotary President Elect.

Civic groups give back throughout the community and raise significant dollars for area nonprofits.

”It’s a part of the culture of Cedar Rapids. I mean we’ve shown time and time again that we’re a caring a giving community and the nonprofits have benefited greatly from the civic groups in town,” Schmatt said.

Those involved in the groups say it’s important those traditions continue for future generations.

”A lot of us have taken steps to make ourselves more relevant to younger members,” said Fiedler.

For example, the Cedar Rapids West Rotary stopped their tradition of singing at meetings. And the Downtown Rotary will start a visionary process next week to focus on incorporating their history while trying to reach younger generations.

The Thursday Noon Optimists club plans to reach out to local business and nonprofits in hopes of getting new members involved.

