Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Workers hurt in collapse of building frame in NW Iowa

The sheriff’s office didn’t release the names of those hurt.
The sheriff’s office didn’t release the names of those hurt.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARRABEE, Iowa (AP) — Five workers were injured in the collapse of a building that was under construction in the tiny northwest Iowa community of Larrabee.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says one member of a construction crew was flown to a hospital with serious injuries after the Tuesday building collapse and another was taken by ambulance to a hospital for more minor injuries.

Three workers were treated for minor injuries. The sheriff’s office didn’t release names of those hurt.

The Sioux City Journal reported that workers were building a frame for a machine shop when the structure collapsed. Larrabee is a city of 120 people, about 50 miles northeast of Sioux City.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate overnight shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Man identified in fatal officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning.
Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning
Minnesota man dies in crash while fleeing Iowa law enforcement
The disease, which was first detected in the United States in March 2020.
First case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease confirmed in Iowa

Latest News

Iowa Finance Authority awards nearly $10 million for construction of rental units in 11 Iowa communities
A file photo of Quinnipiac University.
POLL: Half of Americans say Trump should be prosecuted over handling of classified documents
Newspaper
Eldridge, Wilton, and West Liberty newspapers sold
Linn County residents voice their concerns over carbon capture pipeline
Linn County residents voice their concerns over carbon capture pipeline