Workers hurt in collapse of building frame in NW Iowa
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LARRABEE, Iowa (AP) — Five workers were injured in the collapse of a building that was under construction in the tiny northwest Iowa community of Larrabee.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says one member of a construction crew was flown to a hospital with serious injuries after the Tuesday building collapse and another was taken by ambulance to a hospital for more minor injuries.
Three workers were treated for minor injuries. The sheriff’s office didn’t release names of those hurt.
The Sioux City Journal reported that workers were building a frame for a machine shop when the structure collapsed. Larrabee is a city of 120 people, about 50 miles northeast of Sioux City.
