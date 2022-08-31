Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Warm and Dry

By Joe Winters
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Not much change as we head into the start of a new month. High pressure sliding to the east allows a southerly flow of air into the state. Temperatures rise into the upper 80s with some lower 90s possible on Thursday and Friday. As a cold front moves into the state Friday night into Saturday morning an isolated shower could develop. The holiday weekend brings lower dew points and more comfortable conditions through Labor Day! Have a great night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate overnight shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Man identified in fatal officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning.
Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning
Minnesota man dies in crash while fleeing Iowa law enforcement
The disease, which was first detected in the United States in March 2020.
First case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease confirmed in Iowa

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Afternoon, August 31
kcrg wx
Sunny and warmer finish to August
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, August 31, 2022
First Alert Forecast
What a Way to End August