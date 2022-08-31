Warm and Dry

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Not much change as we head into the start of a new month. High pressure sliding to the east allows a southerly flow of air into the state. Temperatures rise into the upper 80s with some lower 90s possible on Thursday and Friday. As a cold front moves into the state Friday night into Saturday morning an isolated shower could develop. The holiday weekend brings lower dew points and more comfortable conditions through Labor Day! Have a great night.

