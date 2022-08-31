Walk-on and Regina graduate Alec Wick has a chance to step up for the Hawkeyes in week 1

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “We have a couple of guys down, next guy up let’s see what they can do.”

One of those guys quarterback Spencer Petras is talking about is Regina graduate Alex Wick. The former KCRG-TV9 Athlete of the Week was one of the best football and soccer players in the state. As a Regal, he caught everything in sight.

“He knows what he’s doing I have plenty of trust and he’s gonna run the route exactly how I want him to based on the situation,” said Petras. “I think he has really nice hands and his run after the catch is pretty explosive as well. He does really nice things, but the trick is doing it when the bullets are flying, and I have all the confidence that he will.”

“Same great hands, same great routes,” said fellow second-year Arland Bruce.

“The kid can run. He runs really crisp routes and catches everything it’s thrown to him,” said cornerback Riley Moss. “He does his job well I’m excited to see him get his opportunity.”

“Wick has nice hands,” said redshirt freshman running back Gavin Williams. “He’s very good at catching, very good at route running and I’m excited to see what he can do this year.”

