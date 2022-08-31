Univ. of Iowa’s CAMBUS sees driver applications nearly triple thanks to new job incentives

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Employees a part of the University of Iowa’s public transportation system, CAMBUS, is made up, in large part, of students of all ages. One being 4th year student, Darshaun Smith.

“I just like to drive! And that led its way into just wanting to help and be apart of something bigger,” he told TV-9.

The hiring process looks a bit different than it did during Smith’s first year.

Because of staffing shortages and missed recruitment opportunities during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, potential drivers have been more hesitant to apply in the past several years.

“We started this year having to cut service on a lot of our routes. We are able to still put out service on all the routes we need to have that will get students to class, employees to work,” said CAMBUS Operations Manager, Mia Burnelli.

That’s why this year, CAMBUS has raised their sign on bonus and hourly wage.

“This year that incentive payment was bumped up to one thousand dollars that students can receive in three instalments after they start working at CAMBUS,” said Burnelli.

And many current student workers, like Smith, have taken it upon themselves to encourage their peers to join, actively sharing on social media how these shortages can impact the people CAMBUS serves.

“Even more so in my own position, I focus more on Iowa’s para-transit side of things, so I help people with disabilities or people who just need accommodation to work or school,” said Smith.

In the three weeks since they started advertising the higher pay, applications have already increased.

“In a typical August we would probably get around 45 or so applications, and August is a busier month for us usually,” said Burnelli. “So far, this August we’ve seen over 120 applications.”

