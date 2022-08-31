Show You Care
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics gets approval for construction budget changes

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics said it recently received approval to continue construction on its new hospital in North Liberty, despite rising costs.

The hospital broke ground on its new facility last fall.

At the time, construction was expected to cost just less than $400 million.

However, UIHC asked for a budget increase of about 33 percent in July, citing an ongoing labor shortage and inflation, which has caused an increase in costs for materials.

The new budget is now about $525 million.

UIHC said the Iowa Board of Regents and the State Health Facilities Council both approved the budget to allow construction to continue.

The hospital has said it will pay for the new facility with revenue bonds, private donations, and university hospital building usage funds.

