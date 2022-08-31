Two taken to the hospital after crash in Bremer County crash

SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital, including a 14-year-old Fredericksburg girl, on Wednesday morning after a crash in Bremer County.

Officials said it happened at about 6:30 a.m. at Reed Avenue and 140th Street. That’s west of Sumner.

Bremer County deputies said the teen was driving a Ford Escape when she failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and was hit by an SUV.

The two were taken to area hospitals. Officials did not provide details on their conditions.

