Two taken to the hospital after crash in Bremer County crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Bremer County Wednesday morning.
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Bremer County Wednesday morning.(Bremer County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital, including a 14-year-old Fredericksburg girl, on Wednesday morning after a crash in Bremer County.

Officials said it happened at about 6:30 a.m. at Reed Avenue and 140th Street. That’s west of Sumner.

Bremer County deputies said the teen was driving a Ford Escape when she failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and was hit by an SUV.

The two were taken to area hospitals. Officials did not provide details on their conditions.

