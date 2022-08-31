Show You Care
Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently

Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week.

The locations in Maquoketa and Eldridge made announcements of their closures on their Facebook pages on Monday.

The Maquoketa restaurant said it was having too hard a time finding enough staff to continue its operations.

“Thank you to our customers for your continued support for so many years,” owner Jeannie Radtke said in the post. “We created a lot of smiles and happy memories. We will never forget them.”

KWQC reports the Davenport Happy Joe’s, on West 50th Street, is expected to cover pick-up orders and deliveries in place of the Eldridge location moving forward.

