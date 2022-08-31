Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

TSA confiscates meat cleaver, saw blade from passenger’s carry-on bag

The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver among other objects at a security...
The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver among other objects at a security checkpoint.(twitter/TSA_GreatLakes)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Transportation Security Administration shared pictures of a few scary-looking items they confiscated from a passenger’s carry-on bag.

The TSA in the Great Lakes region posted the pictures on Twitter on Aug. 30.

The items they confiscated at a checkpoint in O’Hare National Airport in Chicago included a meat cleaver and a saw blade. The items were among other tools the passenger removed from their bag and placed into a bin to be checked by security.

The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver and a saw blade from a passenger's...
The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver and a saw blade from a passenger's carry-on bag.(twitter/TSA_GreatLakes)

The TSA said in the tweet that sharp objects are not allowed to be carried onto flights and should be wrapped and packaged safely in a passenger’s checked baggage.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate overnight shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Man identified in fatal officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning.
Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning
Minnesota man dies in crash while fleeing Iowa law enforcement
The disease, which was first detected in the United States in March 2020.
First case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease confirmed in Iowa

Latest News

Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Injured Officer Seara Burton to be removed from life support, department says
United Way of East Central Iowa unveils a new community-driven strategy, "Unite to Inspire"
United Way of East Central Iowa unveils new community-driven strategy ‘Unite to Inspire’
United Way of East Central Iowa unveils a new community-driven strategy, "Unite to Inspire"
United Way of East Central Iowa unveils new community-driven strategy ‘Unite to Inspire’
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures
North Linn Community School District
North Linn Community Schools push back start of school year due to asbestos