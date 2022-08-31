POLL: Half of Americans say Trump should be prosecuted over handling of classified documents

WASHINGTON D.C., Iowa (KCRG) - A new national poll from Quinnipiac University shows the majority of Americans think former President Donald Trump acted inappropriately in the way he handled classified documents after leaving the white house.

64 percent of Americans think the allegations involving the former President are serious, while 32 percent think they are not. 50 percent of Americans think former President Trump should be prosecuted on criminal charges for the handling of the documents, while 41 percent say he should not.

All in all the poll found that 86 percent of Democrats, 52 percent of Independents, and 9 percent of Republicans are in favor of prosecuting on criminal charges.

The poll also found that President Biden’s job approval ratings have surged after the all-time low mark in July (31 percent). Biden now has a 40 percent job approval rating (52 percent against).

Several factors for this surge may include the coronavirus response and Biden’s plan to cancel some federal student loans. 50 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s response to the coronavirus pandemic (45 percent disapprove) and 53 percent approve of his plan to cancel some federal student loan debt for Americans earning less than $125,000 a year (43 percent disapprove).

You can read more about the poll’s findings here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.