Palo solar project passes second rezoning vote

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday night the Linn County Board of Supervisors voted 2 to 1 to pass rezoning requests necessary for a large solar power project near Palo.

Tuesday’s vote was the second consideration for the requests. Monday night was the first—the requests passed that night with the same vote breakdown, after close to three hours of public hearing.

Duane Arnold Solar I and II would sit on about 1,100 acres near Palo. The projects would initially be owned by parent company NextEra Energy. Upon completion of the project, they would be sold to Interstate Power and Light Company (Alliant Energy).

According to NextEra Energy, the combined economic output of Duane Arnold Solar I and II over the first 30 years is $259 million. The company also estimates the earnings for that period of time as $98 million dollars.

However, the project has faced, and continues to face, a lot of opposition.

Palo Mayor Eric Van Kerckhove has made it clear the city is against the project. Tuesday night he expanded on a major concern he shared during Monday’s public hearing: that the solar panels will impede the city’s growth.

“The path of our current development is directly north,” said Van Kerckhove. “And then with our future land use map, we’re also continuing to look to move north and northwest.”

Van Kerckhove also said a ten-year-old agreement between Palo and Linn County means the city’s opposition to the project should matter.

“That’s why Linn County and Palo has a 28E agreement in place, so that when things like this come up, Palo can say, ‘Hey, this does fit or this doesn’t fit, and here’s why,’” said Van Kerckhove. “And that’s what what we did. And honestly, I’m a little confused as to why our voice wasn’t taken seriously. It appears.”

However, the mayor did not seem to think it was a foregone conclusion that the project will happen. Before Tuesday’s meeting started he said, “I have hope in the process. I believe in democracy. I think that we need to go through all three readings. We need to have the difficult conversations and we need to hear from the community.“

