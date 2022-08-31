North Linn Community Schools push back start of school year due to asbestos

NORTH LINN, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message posted on their website Wednesday, the North Linn Community School District stated that the beginning of the school year is being delayed due to asbestos levels in at least one District building.

Superintendent Dave Hoeger wrote on Wednesday that tests taken on Monday indicated that there was an “unacceptable” level of asbestos in the high school office and surrounding areas. Officials have made the decision that on top of the high school, the entire middle school and elementary school will be cleaned and tested.

Hoeger anticipates that the cleaning will finish next week, but that a specific opening date will not be announced until the areas are properly inspected.

The scheduled 6th and 9th grad orientations will not be held, nor will the meet and greet that was planned in the elementary school.

You can read the Superintendent’s full message below:

North Linn Community,

Last week during the construction process, an area inside the high school office that contained asbestos was disturbed. The DNR was notified and we shut down the school on Friday.

An asbestos abatement company came in over the weekend and cleaned the high school office and surrounding areas. Tests were taken on Monday morning and we received the results yesterday afternoon that indicated there was still an unacceptable level of asbestos in this area.

In coordination with the DNR, the abatement company is back at North Linn cleaning again today. Along with cleaning the high school, a decision was made to clean the entire elementary and middle school and then test these areas to be certain there is no asbestos. This cleaning has started today in the elementary and when that is complete, they will move to the middle school. The asbestos company is trying to bring in as many people as possible to quickly finish our cleaning.

The best guess I can give you today is that we will finish cleaning early next week. Then we need to get test results that show the area is clean. We are working with the fire alarm company and inspector to get them into the building as soon as possible next week as well. At this time, it is difficult to guess when we can start school. I am hoping we can start some day next week but I cannot tell you that for certain. As soon as we can get access to school, we will give the teachers a day to prepare and start school the next day. We will not have 6th or 9th-grade orientations or meet and greet in the elementary. We plan to just have all students bring their supplies on their first day of school once that is established.

I will continue to update you as soon as new information becomes available through text and email.

Dave Hoeger

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.