Man convicted in killing of Chris Bagley now facing charges for alleged attack of inmate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the men convicted for his involvement in the killing of Chris Bagley in 2018 is now facing other charges for allegedly attacking another inmate.

Johnny Church, who changed his name from Drew Blahnik, was sentenced to 57 years in prison in December 2021. He now faces charges of Willful Injury Resulting in Serious Injury and Tampering with a Witness or Juror.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said Church and another inmate allegedly physically assaulted inmate Ethan Palmer in the bathroom in a cellblock and then dragged him out of the bathroom to continue attacking him on May 27.

The sheriff’s office said Church and the other attacker repeatedly kicked, punched and hit Palmer with a metal lunch tray.

Officials say the attack was allegedly done to tamper with a witness.

