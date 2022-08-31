Levy proposed in Jones County would help fund rural EMS

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Funding emergency medical services is a concern in many rural parts of the state. It’s what’s prompting leaders in Jones County to propose a new levy.

They’re asking voters to approve 35 cents per $1,000 in valuation. As an example, the tax would be equal to $35 a year for someone who owns a $100,000 home.

An ambulance is a sight people expect to see when calling 911 for a medical emergency, but they aren’t a guarantee. EMS is not funded the same way as police and fire departments.

“It’s a law that communities have to provide law enforcement and fire and don’t have to provide EMS,” explained Sheila Frink, Anamosa Ambulance Director.

The proposed levy in Jones County would create a steady and consistent flow of money for the county’s nine EMS departments.

“I myself have actually called emergency services multiple times for parents or a neighbor and it’s, it’s just I don’t take it for granted like a lot of people do,” said Jeff Hinrichs, a board member for the levy proposal.

Jones County has already designated EMS as an essential service, that’s something individual counties can do under a bill signed by Governor Reynolds last year. Being designated as ‘essential’ allows local communities to seek funding in this way.

Leaders say added revenue is critical to making sure the ambulance services can continue to operate with paramedic level care, which requires more training than an EMT.

“My biggest fear with lack of a funding stream is that we won’t be able to provide the education at that level. Would they still get service? Yes, but it might not be at the paramedic level,” said Frink.

The ask comes as EMS departments in the county are seeing higher call volumes and fewer volunteers, all while their equipment rises in costs. Those behind the ambulance services worry they’ll have to alter operations if more money isn’t secured.

“Without obtaining a sustainable funding source we will be forced to evaluate how we perform those services so that we can still do it within the means that we have,” said Britt Smith, Administrative Director of the Monticello Ambulance Service.

On November 8th people in Jones County will vote on whether to impose the levy. The county could have sought up to 75 cents per $1,000 dollars in property value. That’s something they thought was too high, choosing to ask voters for 35 cents instead.

