Iowa Finance Authority awards nearly $10 million for construction of rental units in 11 Iowa communities

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Board of Directors on the Iowa Finance Authority awarded a near total of $10 million dollars in federal housing tax credits to support the construction of 385 affordable rental homes in Iowa.

11 communities were awarded the funds, including Adel, Audubon, Bondurant, Boone, Carroll, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Grinnell, Hiawatha, Ottumwa, and Winterset.

“Housing is foundational to the economic mobility of Iowans and the strength of our communities,” said Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham. “The tax credit awards announced today will provide hundreds of Iowa families and seniors with homes in which they can thrive in urban and rural communities all throughout the state.”

The totals awarded to each community are committed annually for a 10-year period.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.