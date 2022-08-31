Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Eldridge, Wilton, and West Liberty newspapers sold

Newspaper
Newspaper(WILX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -Three newspapers in eastern Iowa have been sold, including the The North Scott Press in Eldridge. After a half-century of ownership the Tubbs family sold the newspapers to 37-year-old J. Louis “Louie” Mullen of Buffalo, Wyoming. The two other papers are the Wilton-Durant Advocate, which the Tubbs family has been publishing since 1980, and the West Liberty Enterprise, which the family acquired in 2018.

According to a news release, the Tubbs family chose Mullen because he “understands the value of independent, community journalism”. The sale will become effective Sept. 1. Terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition expands Mullen’s ownership to six Iowa newspapers. He also owns weeklies in Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Washington, Oregon and Michigan.

When the transaction is completed, Linda Tubbs will be fully retired. Bill Tubbs will continue his “Impressions” column and contribute articles and photos.­

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate overnight shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Man identified in fatal officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning.
Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning
Minnesota man dies in crash while fleeing Iowa law enforcement
The disease, which was first detected in the United States in March 2020.
First case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease confirmed in Iowa

Latest News

The sheriff’s office didn’t release the names of those hurt.
Workers hurt in collapse of building frame in NW Iowa
Iowa Finance Authority awards nearly $10 million for construction of rental units in 11 Iowa communities
A file photo of Quinnipiac University.
POLL: Half of Americans say Trump should be prosecuted over handling of classified documents
Linn County residents voice their concerns over carbon capture pipeline
Linn County residents voice their concerns over carbon capture pipeline