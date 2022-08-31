Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville, detour set up

SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning.

The Iowa DOT reports the northbound lanes I-380 have been closed between exit 4: Penn Street and County Road F28 and exit 10: County Road F12.

Images from DOT cameras showed a helicopter land on the road.

TV9 viewer photos showed what appeared to be an SUV that had crashed into the back of a semi.

Officials have not released any details about the crash.

A traffic detour has been set up.

