Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville, detour set up

First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning.
First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning.(Marissa Bream)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning.

The Iowa DOT reports the northbound lanes I-380 have been closed between exit 4: Penn Street and County Road F28 and exit 10: County Road F12.

Images from DOT cameras showed a helicopter land on the road.

TV9 viewer photos showed what appeared to be an SUV that had crashed into the back of a semi.

Officials have not released any details about the crash.

A traffic detour has been set up.

We’re working to gather more details. Stay with KCRG-TV9 for updates.

