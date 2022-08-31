Show You Care
Coralville seeking $2.4 million grant for new park

By Emily Schrad
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville is looking to build a new park and get people back to using the Iowa River and Clear Creek for recreation. The city is partnering with the City of Iowa City, the University of Iowa, Johnson County and “Think Iowa City” for a grant from the State to help bring Clear Creek Park to life.

Coralville is looking to receive $2.4 million dollars of the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s “Destination Iowa” grant money to help with the project.

The new park would include two launch points for kayaks and canoes for water recreation, a trail head for biking, fishing and gathering spaces, pickleball courts and more.

Sherri Proud, Coralville Parks and Rec director said the project brings a lot of opportunities to the area.

”Anytime that we can reconnect people with the river, reconnect people with our water here in Iowa it’s really important. For us just to be able to revitalize this area for the community and we have a lot of new residents that live in this area of our community to have a park that they can enjoy,” said Proud.

Proud said they hope to start the project in April of 2023 and complete it in September of 2024.

North Liberty is also looking for grant money to expand its Centennial park.

That expansion includes an Indoor event facility and outdoor stage, a splash pad and more.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

