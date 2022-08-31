Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Cedar Rapids Downtown Library to reopen Sept. 1

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library will reopen on Thursday after a fire in July forced its closure.

Staff said there will still be some work to be done when the library opens, but the library’s services and collections are safe for patrons.

“When patrons come to the library, they should expect to see areas blocked off and some furniture temporarily out of place. We ask that all visitors respect barriers and follow signage during this transitional time,” Library Director Dara Schmidt said in a news release. “Even with the final cleaning and restoration incomplete, all library services and collections are safely available to our community.”

Staff said there was minimal damage to library materials, but there was extensive smoke residue in the building, as well as fire retardant and water from the sprinklers.

A SERVEPRO team cleaned and restored the majority of the building, including books, computers, air ducts, and carpets.

The temporary cooling and computer center near the Madge Phillips Shelter, which was established during the downtown library’s closure, is expected to close at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, so staff can move resources back to the library.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate overnight shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Man identified in fatal officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Minnesota man dies in crash while fleeing Iowa law enforcement
The disease, which was first detected in the United States in March 2020.
First case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease confirmed in Iowa
Dubuque woman accused in near drowning of baby
Dubuque woman facing child endangerment, neglect charges after baby drowned in tub

Latest News

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital announced Eli Belser, 7, of Elkader,...
First Kid Captain of Iowa Hawkeyes football season selects first song for Wave
Dubuque only had one pool open this summer, but new data shows pool attendance increased this...
Dubuque pool attendance increased in 2022
Traffic had been backed up 6 miles, going nearly to Penn Street at one time.
Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville, detour set up
The first Kid Captain of the Iowa Hawkeye football season selected the first song to play...
First Kid Captain for Iowa Hawkeyes football picks first song for wave