Cedar Rapids Downtown Library to reopen Sept. 1

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library will reopen on Thursday after a fire in July forced its closure.

Staff said there will still be some work to be done when the library opens, but the library’s services and collections are safe for patrons.

“When patrons come to the library, they should expect to see areas blocked off and some furniture temporarily out of place. We ask that all visitors respect barriers and follow signage during this transitional time,” Library Director Dara Schmidt said in a news release. “Even with the final cleaning and restoration incomplete, all library services and collections are safely available to our community.”

Staff said there was minimal damage to library materials, but there was extensive smoke residue in the building, as well as fire retardant and water from the sprinklers.

A SERVEPRO team cleaned and restored the majority of the building, including books, computers, air ducts, and carpets.

The temporary cooling and computer center near the Madge Phillips Shelter, which was established during the downtown library’s closure, is expected to close at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, so staff can move resources back to the library.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.