What a Way to End August

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure is our friend.

Anytime it is in control of the pattern in Iowa we remain quiet. This is the case through Friday with sunshine and highs in the 80s. Friday night and Saturday a front pushes into the state.

This could spark an isolated shower, but it looks very light if at all. Behind the front, a northerly flow of air returns bringing a very comfortable air mass into the state through Labor Day.

Have a great night.

