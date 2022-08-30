Tuesday marks one year since Biden declared end of war in Afghanistan
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday marks one year since President Biden declared an end to the war in Afghanistan.
The U.S. officially left Afghanistan last August, after a war that lasted more than 20 years.
An explosion in the final weeks of the war killed 13 U.S. service members.
As the U.S. evacuated troops and allies out of the country, the Afghan Government collapsed as the Taliban took over.
In the final days of the historic exit, ISIS-K targeted the Kabul airport.
The terrorist group set off an explosive device before opening fire, killing 13 U.S. service members and hundreds of Afghan civilians.
Among the fallen service members was Iowa-native, Marine Corporal Daegan Page.
The 23-year-old was born in Red Oak, Iowa before moving to Omaha.
