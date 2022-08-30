Potential 2024 candidates using midterms to start campaigning in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The midterm elections are about 70 days away, yet a number of politicians from across the United States are campaigning in Iowa.

Senator Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) is in advertisements, according to FEC data worth more than $700,000, airing on television. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) is hosting events on drug affordability with congressional candidates. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is appearing at fundraisers while former Vice President Mike Pence (R) and Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Maryland) are spending time at the state fair.

Tim Hagle, who is a political science professor at the University of Iowa, said these politicians like others who visit Iowa could be tempted with a run for president. Regardless, he said Iowa has multiple competitive districts in the House of Representatives and these prominent politicians could help those races for their party.

“If you have somebody who is either well known, well-liked, or a high profile type of person, it helps the party do an event, do a fundraiser or something else,” Hagle said.

Opportunity Matters Fund, which is a 527 organization according to its website, is the advocacy group using Sen. Scott in its advertisements. According to FEC data, Oracle Corporation chairman and chief technology officer Lawrence Ellison gave the group around $20 Million over two years.

According to FEC data, the group has spent $528,677.03 and $418,910.91 on independent expenditures to Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-01) and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-02).

According to Opportunity Matters Fund, it supports those candidates supporting “economic freedom” and “choice in education”, which is a common monicker supporters use to advocate for more public funding to private schools.

Megan Goldberg, who is a political science professor at Cornell College, said visits from high profiled politicians can expand their brand to other candidates.

