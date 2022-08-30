Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Potential 2024 candidates using midterms to start campaigning in Iowa

By Ethan Stein
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The midterm elections are about 70 days away, yet a number of politicians from across the United States are campaigning in Iowa.

Senator Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) is in advertisements, according to FEC data worth more than $700,000, airing on television. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) is hosting events on drug affordability with congressional candidates. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is appearing at fundraisers while former Vice President Mike Pence (R) and Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Maryland) are spending time at the state fair.

Tim Hagle, who is a political science professor at the University of Iowa, said these politicians like others who visit Iowa could be tempted with a run for president. Regardless, he said Iowa has multiple competitive districts in the House of Representatives and these prominent politicians could help those races for their party.

“If you have somebody who is either well known, well-liked, or a high profile type of person, it helps the party do an event, do a fundraiser or something else,” Hagle said.

Opportunity Matters Fund, which is a 527 organization according to its website, is the advocacy group using Sen. Scott in its advertisements. According to FEC data, Oracle Corporation chairman and chief technology officer Lawrence Ellison gave the group around $20 Million over two years.

According to FEC data, the group has spent $528,677.03 and $418,910.91 on independent expenditures to Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-01) and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-02).

According to Opportunity Matters Fund, it supports those candidates supporting “economic freedom” and “choice in education”, which is a common monicker supporters use to advocate for more public funding to private schools.

Megan Goldberg, who is a political science professor at Cornell College, said visits from high profiled politicians can expand their brand to other candidates.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
The aftermath of a rollover crash in rural Linn County on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Rollover crash hurts driver in Linn County, charges pending
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Dubuque soccer fields.
After competing bids, private company will allow nonprofit to use fields for $1
Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.
Agents seize $7.8 million worth of liquid meth in drug bust operation

Latest News

FILE - Mar-a-Lago is seen in this file photo. The document is likely to offer at least some new...
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Admiral Mike Franken (Ret.), left, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, right.
Sen. Grassley, challenger Franken to debate in October
A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo...
Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation
FILE - Twitter and Musk are headed for an Oct. 17 trial in Delaware that should determine...
Musk subpoenas former Twitter CEO and friend Jack Dorsey