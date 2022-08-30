Show You Care
A nice stretch of weather begins today

A nice stretch of weather begins today!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on dry and pleasant weather as highs rebound back to the upper 70s to lower 80s. You’ll notice the northwest winds today, probably gusting to 25mph or so at times. No precipitation is expected for the rest of the week and starting tomorrow we’ll be back well into the 80s once again. Some spots may be close to 90 both Thursday and Friday. This weekend, a weak front is in the vicinity on Saturday, though with limited moisture, the chances of it doing anything meaningful is very low at this time.

