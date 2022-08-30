Show You Care
New Iowa State Univ. pedestrian bridge open and ready for Cyclone season opener

By KCCI
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa State University’s new pedestrian bridge is ready for the Cyclone’s football season opener this weekend.

The bridge over University Boulevard connects Jack Trice Stadium to new RV parking lots for game days.

The university said the newly opened bridge will make pre- and post-game traffic a lot safer for both pedestrians and drivers.

The new walking bridge will get its first serious test Saturday when the Cyclones go head-to-head against Southeast Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

