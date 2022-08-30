New Iowa State Univ. pedestrian bridge open and ready for Cyclone season opener

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa State University’s new pedestrian bridge is ready for the Cyclone’s football season opener this weekend.

The bridge over University Boulevard connects Jack Trice Stadium to new RV parking lots for game days.

The university said the newly opened bridge will make pre- and post-game traffic a lot safer for both pedestrians and drivers.

The new walking bridge will get its first serious test Saturday when the Cyclones go head-to-head against Southeast Missouri.

Our friends at @SukupMfg have brought us “Walk the Field” this month. Now it’s time to Walk the Bridge with @IASTATEAD pic.twitter.com/J6Jm0Yjl7A — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) August 29, 2022

