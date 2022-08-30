Linn County creating ‘hub’ to provide resources in wake of disaster

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In the wake of the 2020 derecho, Linn County is creating the first-ever “Resiliency Hub” in order to provide access to critical resources like food, electricity, and actionable information, in times of disaster.

The Resiliency Hub is located at the Linn County Filmore Building (520 11th St. NW) and will provide a space where community members can access critical resources on a regular, year-round basis.

Local partnerships with non-profit organizations such as Feed Iowa First (FIF), the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and the Salvation Army, have helped establish a farm and community garden structure needed to provide access to local and nutritious food. Last year, these gardens provided over 300lbs of produce that was distributed back to the community for free.

There are plans to make the Resiliency Hub’s resources more robust in the future. The site will potentially host a ground mount solar system and backup batteries, a prairie strip, charcoal grills, and more.

A large portion of the green space is still left unused and could provide space for additional projects focused on building community resources and resiliency.

For more information on the “Linn County Resiliency Hub,” click the link here.

