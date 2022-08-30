Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Lawn care worker found shot to death, blower still running on his back, authorities in Miss. say

Details are limited at this time, but authorities did confirm they are investigating in the 3000 block of Audubon Drive.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that left a lawn care worker dead on the job Monday evening.

Authorities responded to the scene around 7:25 p.m.

There, they found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and a running, gas-powered leaf blower on his back.

Authorities confirmed they responded to a scene around 7:25 p.m. Monday, where they found a...
Authorities confirmed they responded to a scene around 7:25 p.m. Monday, where they found a man's body.(WLOX)

That man was 47-year-old Kelvin Simmons, Jr. from Saucier, according to the coroner. Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who shot him or who would have motive for killing him. His autopsy will take place Wednesday.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate overnight shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
Dubuque woman accused in near drowning of baby
Dubuque woman facing child endangerment, neglect charges after baby drowned in tub
The aftermath of a rollover crash in rural Linn County on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Rollover crash hurts driver in Linn County, charges pending
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
The disease can be spread by contact with infected rabbits, their meat or fur, or from...
First case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease confirmed in Iowa

Latest News

Halloween parade returns to NewBo area on Oct. 22
Dolphins have 'wingmen' to help them find mates, similar to humans, a new study said.
Dolphins have ‘wingmen’ to help court mates, study says
Governor Reeves to Jackson citizens: Do not drink the water
Jackson, Miss., loses water service amid flooding; state to distribute water
Earnhardt Jr. will enter the Window World 125 CARS Tour event at North Wilkesboro Speedway on...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. says upcoming race will bring back some great memories
The league told its clubs of the plan in a memo Tuesday.
Unvaccinated NBA players, staff must test weekly for COVID