Halloween parade returns to NewBo area on Oct. 22

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An annual Halloween parade is returning to NewBo District/Check Village in Cedar Rapids on October 22.

The theme this year is “Dark Harvest Halloween Parade.”

Organizers with Terry-Durin Company said the parade will feature more than 60 floats. Spectators are encouraged to come in costume.

The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at NewBo, with staging starting at 5 p.m.

Parade participants will be up for cash prize awards and trophies for categories including “Most Scary Float” and “Most Creative Walking Unit.”

An awards ceremony is expected to follow the parade at the main stage of NewBo City Market.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Waypoint: Housing People in Crisis and Mission of Hope to provide food, clothing and housing for those in need.

The deadline to register a float is October 17. Email pdurin@terry-durin.com to register.

The annual Halloween Parade is returning to NewBo District/Check Village on October 22.
The annual Halloween Parade is returning to NewBo District/Check Village on October 22.
