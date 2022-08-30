First public meetings held for carbon capture pipeline

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The first of six public meetings for the carbon capture pipeline that’s set to go through five Iowa Counties took place Monday. Wolf Carbon Solutions signed a letter of intent with Archer Daniels Midland Co. or A-D-M back in January to build the pipeline.

Many people from across Corridor-area communities in Johnson came out to this first meeting happening in North Liberty this afternoon.

The 350-mile pipeline would run through Linn, Johnson, Cedar, Scott and Clinton counties.

The companies said it would be capable of transporting 12 million tons of Co2 gas per year.

The emissions from ADM’s ethanol and cogeneration facilities in Clinton and Cedar Rapids would run through the pipeline and be stored at ADM’s sequestration site in Decatur, Illinois.

Leaders with Wolf Carbon Solutions said public awareness is a number one priority.

”This is just an opportunity for a larger group to come together and hear the narrative and ask questions where everyone hears the same thing at the same time,” said Nicholas Noppinger, Senior VP of Cooperate Development at Wolf Carbon Solutions.

Noppinger said its project is different from other Co2 pipelines. He says the companies are looking to decarbonize industries and facilities so they can be more sustainable in the future.

Carbon Pipeline meeting in Johnson County (KCRG)

But not everyone who came to the meeting was in favor of the pipeline.

”It’s being promoted as an environmental solution to carbon dioxide in our atmosphere, when in fact it captures a very very small percentage of the Co2 produced in this country. In my opinion, CCS is nothing more than an opportunity to perpetuate the fossil fuel industry,” said Kenn Bowen, Johnson County Resident.

Monday afternoon’s meeting in Johnson County was followed by a second meeting Monday night in Cedar County.

For people living the in Cedar Rapids area, the Iowa Utilities Board will hold a public meeting Tuesday at noon at the Veterans Memorial Building.

Meetings will be held tomorrow in Clinton and Wednesday in Davenport.

Those who can’t attend any of the in-person meetings have a chance to get their questions answered at the virtual meeting on September 19th.

You can click here for that meeting.

