Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

FCC: Wireless carriers keeping track of your location, storing it for months

Wireless carriers are reportedly storing your smartphone location data.
Wireless carriers are reportedly storing your smartphone location data.(Alexpunker via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your cellphone carrier might know more about your daily life than you realize.

According to carrier letters made public last week by the Federal Communications Commission, the country’s largest wireless carriers know where you are every time you make a phone call or use your data connection.

The companies routinely hold onto that location information for months and sometimes provide it to law enforcement.

The letters showed that smartphones constantly communicate with cell towers, giving carriers specific Global Positioning System coordinates.

Officials are calling on the FCC enforcement bureau to investigate whether wireless carriers are doing enough to tell customers how their information is handled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate overnight shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Man identified in fatal officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
Dubuque woman accused in near drowning of baby
Dubuque woman facing child endangerment, neglect charges after baby drowned in tub
The aftermath of a rollover crash in rural Linn County on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Rollover crash hurts driver in Linn County, charges pending
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
The disease can be spread by contact with infected rabbits, their meat or fur, or from...
First case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease confirmed in Iowa

Latest News

Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Linn County creating ‘hub’ to provide resources in wake of disaster
Marriage and money
Wedding bells and shared accounts - financial advice for newlyweds
Wedding bells and shared accounts - financial advice for newlyweds
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke about his Safer America Plan, including an assault weapon ban,...
Biden speaks about crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania
Pictured L to R: Stanley Executive Dean Mashek, Deputy Casey Smith, Deputy Chris Wuebker,...
Decorah company donates tools to Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office