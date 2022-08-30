Show You Care
Dubuque police trying to identify burglary suspect

Dubuque police are asking for help identifying the person in this image. Investigators said they may have committed a burglary in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue last week.(Dubuque Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police are asking for help identifying someone who allegedly committed a burglary.

Police said it happened in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 6:40 p.m. on August 23.

The Dubuque Police Department posted an image of the suspect on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to submit it on the city’s website.

