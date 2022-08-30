Dubuque police trying to identify burglary suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police are asking for help identifying someone who allegedly committed a burglary.

Police said it happened in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 6:40 p.m. on August 23.

The Dubuque Police Department posted an image of the suspect on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to submit it on the city’s website.

