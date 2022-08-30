Show You Care
Decorah company donates tools to Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office

Pictured L to R: Stanley Executive Dean Mashek, Deputy Casey Smith, Deputy Chris Wuebker,...
Pictured L to R: Stanley Executive Dean Mashek, Deputy Casey Smith, Deputy Chris Wuebker, Sheriff Dan Marx, Deputy Byron Hook & Stanley Executive Jeff Brower.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office extended a “big thank you to Stanley Engineering Fastening for their generous donation and commitment to assisting public safety in Winneshiek County.”

The Decorah company donated over $2,000 worth of tools to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

The tools include chainsaws, breaching tools, and tape measures, and will be issued to each deputy to carry in their patrol vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

