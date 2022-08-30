Cedar Rapids Schools hold first open house on $312 Million bond proposal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Community School District held its first open house to answer questions about a $312 million bond proposal. The proposal is part of the facilities master plan and could go to a vote in March.

Around 40 people gathered at Jefferson High School Monday evening for the open house. Superintendent Noreen Bush fielded questions from the community about how they’d be impacted by the plan.

The plan would close Harding, McKinley and eventually Roosevelt, while renovating Franklin, Wilson and Taft. The District would also add a new 1,200 student middle school in the process.

”That would be somewhere on the north side of Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha type area. We don’t have a spot yet but that would be the general vicinity of where we would be looking,” explained John Galbraith, Director of Operations at CRCSD.

That new middle school would feed Kennedy High School while Franklin and Wilson would feed Washington, and Taft and Roosevelt, up until it’s closure, would feed Jefferson.

The changes in who attends which high school, was a main concern for parents.

”If we were to re-boundary our district for our middle schools. I live at this house, where would I be, my kids be going to school in the future,” said Bush.

The District says changing boundaries is necessary to level out enrollment between the high schools.

Some addressed concerns with the price tag which would raise property taxes for residents $2.70 per $1,000 in valuation.

Critics said the cost and the changing of attendance boundaries were their concerns, but most attendees seemed supportive of the proposal.

”I think it’s well thought you know about how this could really happen and how does it serve not only where we are today but what it could be in the future,” said Rick Whiteaker, a Cedar Rapids resident.

The plan would also mean renovations at all four high schools. That would include a shared aquatic center which the district says is cheaper than renovating the current pools inside Wash, Jeff, and Kennedy.

The District is hoping to get the public on board with the bond so they can get started on the ten year plan.

If you missed the meeting and you have questions for the district there are more meetings to come. The next one is Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Kennedy. There will also be a virtual meeting that day from 12-2 p.m. Then, next week there will be a meeting at Washington High School on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.

