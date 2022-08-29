Working Iowa - Dupaco Community Credit Union is hiring

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “Life is too short, you have to love what you do, I love what I do,” says Torri Freese, Dupaco Branch Manager.

Dupaco Community Credit Union operates on a philosophy where customers are members. A place where their employees are eager to refer friends to apply for open positions.

”We have a wide range of positions available, from member facing roles such as tellers and member service representatives, to I.T., software development, and marketing experience specialist,” says Leah Walter, Senior Recruitment Specialist, Dupaco.

They have employees who have been with the company for decades. For new hires, they look beyond the resume.

“Our ideal candidate is someone who operates with their smarts but leads with their hearts. That means, here at Dupaco our values are very important to us. We have empathetic, understanding, we are rooted in trust and we build relationships. Operating with smarts is what skill set do you bring to the table for that specific position,” says Walter.

Dupaco is a not-for-profit company so they say they can offer low interest rates. Their newly built facility on the North East side of Cedar Rapids, is a state-of-the art working environment.

Walter adds, “One thing about our company is our culture. We inspire and empower.”

“When you are making a difference and you are doing great things in the world, that says a lot. Our culture is another thing. Dupaco wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the people coming through that door everyday, we just really take care of one another on top of your members adds Walter.

They say the salary is competitive with company benefits to brag about, like their 200% matching 401k.

“So for one month you could be putting in 30%, that is unheard of,” says Walters.

Last year more than 200 employees were promoted.

