Son remembers Catherine Stickley ahead of federal trial connected to her death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christopher Petersen has spent the last eleven years grappling with the trauma of his mother’s death.

Prosecutors say in 2011, Johnathan Mitchell stabbed 54-year-old Catherine Stickley 18 times in the neck and head and stole cash from her in a Cedar Rapids alley. Mitchell is charged with interference with commerce by robbery and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. His federal trial is expected to begin on August 29.

“You know, every time we got to a—a trial is scheduled, it forced us to think about how she died and all those gruesome details,” Petersen said.

Mitchell faced state charges; however, a Story County jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder and robbery charges in 2013.

Petersen said he’s pivoted from analyzing his mother’s death to focusing on how she lived.

“I’m an analyst in IT, and it’s my job to study, you know, different perspectives today and the evidence. And I’d pour over the evidence and—just trying to figure out what had happened. And, you know, that’s been my—nine years. The last two years, it was about two years ago, when I started to say, ‘You know what, this is enough. We need to start talking more about how she lived,’” Petersen said.

Sunday afternoon, Petersen sat down with TV9 news to share stories and memories of his mother. He started with the fact that Stickley was 16 years old when she gave birth to him.

“She was an independent person. She had her own businesses, she, you know—cleaning houses and eventually the cab business was something that she fell in love doing,” Petersen said.

Stickley was a cab driver in Cedar Rapids. During Mitchell’s state trial, he admitted he stole money from Stickley to buy drugs, but claimed he found her already dead, lying on the ground outside of the cab she drove.

When discussing his mother’s driving, Petersen didn’t focus on hesignartache or danger, just her love of the job. “She loved the people that she would meet,” said Petersen.

Stickley kept a diary detailing the rides she gave to people. Peterson provided a few excerpts, and said his favorite was the account of a hidden camera prank his mother pulled.

“When I first started driving cab, I picked up this couple that had obviously had just picked each other up in a bar (Ernie’s). Oblivious to me, they went on and on about what they were going to do to each other. At the end of their trip, I handed them my clipboard and asked them if they would sigh “the release” form. I pointed to screws and whatnots in the car and told them they were the hidden cameras. I had a harder time convincing them I was BSing them!”

“She just loved people, she loved telling jokes,” Petersen said.

He added that Stickley especially loved her grandchildren and recalled a conversation with his mom in which they discussed leaving a legacy.

“It was one of the things that her and I talked about often the last couple of years of her life was, you know, what was her legacy going to be? And she thought often about: what was her legacy going to be for the grandkids?” Petersen said. “That legacy, that opportunity was stolen from her.”

He said of his mother’s grandchildren, “Every one of them in some way or another, especially the older kids that knew her well, they’re all grieving in their own way. And, you know, it’s time for us to change that story for them.”

One way Petersen is working to change the story and put the focus on his mother’s life rather than her death is with the CABS Kids Legacy Fund.

