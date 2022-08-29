Show You Care
Skaters say goodbye to Riverside Park with one last competition before relocation

By Jack Lido
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday afternoon marked the final competition at Riverside Skate Park in Cedar Rapids.

This Sunday’s events is part of a series of competition taking place this summer hosted by Eduskate, a skate shop downtown, and owner Nate Sherwood.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Sherwood said. “It’s gonna be a really sad day when they tear down the park. Going the whole year without the skate park is definitely a very grim, at best, type scenario for many of the people here, for many of the people here they’ve been skating since 1997.”

The park is being relocated about 50 feet away to make room a detention basin.

In a June meeting, the city received input on the layout of the new park.

Sherwood says he’s seen firsthand how the park can bring people together.

“You got a whole wide demographic of different humans,” Sherwood said. “I feel like skateboarding is a great catharsis it’s a great outlet it’s a great form of unity. It brings people together and puts smiles on peoples faces.”

