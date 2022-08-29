Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Rollover crash hurts driver in Linn County, charges pending

The aftermath of a rollover crash in rural Linn County on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
The aftermath of a rollover crash in rural Linn County on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.(Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a Sunday evening crash in Linn County, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 7:31 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Blairs Ferry Road and Waterhouse Lane, located between Cedar Rapids and Palo. Deputies believe that the driver of a pickup truck that was heading east on Blairs Ferry Road lost control, crossed against two lanes of traffic and entered the ditch on the north side of the road. The pickup rolled, but came to rest upright.

The driver was hurt and taken to a nearby hospital. Officials described their injuries as non-life-threatening.

Charges will be filed against the driver for operating while intoxicated, according to officials.

The Hiawatha Police Department, Hiawatha Fire Department, Linn County Rescue, and Hiawatha Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KCRG-TV9)
Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Dubuque soccer fields.
After competing bids, private company will allow nonprofit to use fields for $1
Accident at County Home Road and Springville Rd
Two vehicle accident causes injury on County Home Road
Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’

Latest News

File Graphic
One person hospitalized after shooting in Dubuque
Dubuque church pipe organ.
Church pipe organ painstakingly reassembled in Dubuque after extensive cleaning project
Waterloo fatal shooting.
Arrest made after fatal shooting in Waterloo
Cathy Stickley, left, and Chris Petersen, right.
Son of murdered Cedar Rapids cab driver shares memories of her life