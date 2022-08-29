Rollover crash hurts driver in Linn County, charges pending

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a Sunday evening crash in Linn County, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 7:31 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Blairs Ferry Road and Waterhouse Lane, located between Cedar Rapids and Palo. Deputies believe that the driver of a pickup truck that was heading east on Blairs Ferry Road lost control, crossed against two lanes of traffic and entered the ditch on the north side of the road. The pickup rolled, but came to rest upright.

The driver was hurt and taken to a nearby hospital. Officials described their injuries as non-life-threatening.

Charges will be filed against the driver for operating while intoxicated, according to officials.

The Hiawatha Police Department, Hiawatha Fire Department, Linn County Rescue, and Hiawatha Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

