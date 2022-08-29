Republicans rally ahead of midterms at Ashley BBQ Bash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Congresswoman Ashley Hinson held her second annual Barbecue bash today... With speakers focusing on topics like fighting inflation and border security. It was a packed crowd listening to speakers like Governor Kim Reynolds, senator Chuck Grassley, and Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks at the Linn County Fairgrounds. Republican U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina headlined the event... Scott is drawing attention as a possible presidential candidate in 2024. He’s made several stops in Iowa, including earlier this summer following the primary elections...and now in Linn County to show support for Iowa republicans. Scott said “Now I’m excited about Ashley Hinson’s reelection I’m excited about what she represents I’m excited that you guys keep producing powerful positive women and sending them to Washington dc just like Joni Ernst as well.” Midterm elections will be held Tuesday November 8th. Representatives of Iowa’s 4th congressional district Randy Feenstra and Indiana 3rd congressional district Jim Banks.

