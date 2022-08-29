Quiet weather to end August

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Behind the cold front that brought us this morning’s rain, look for dry and quiet weather to settle in this week. Winds shift out of the northwest tonight into tomorrow and could gust 20- 25 MPH at times. This along with building high pressure lead to lower dew points, a slight drop in temperatures and an overall quiet pattern. Highs tomorrow fall into the upper 70s to around 80. Overnight lows dip into the mid to upper 50s over the next few days. While temperatures rebound the rest of the week, low humidity remains helping it feel quiet pleasant as we wrap up August and begin September.

