Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Planning for big-ticket purchases can save big bucks

Combine sales calendar and tracking apps for best price
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you have a big-ticket purchase pending, the experts at the financial website NerdWallet said there are a few things you can do to make it more affordable.

First, shop the biggest sale weekends of the year:

  • Memorial Day, July Fourth and Labor Day Weekend are the best times for deals on appliances, furniture, and mattresses.
  • Televisions typically see their lowest prices in late January and early February.

Use tools to track prices:

  • Amazon Assistant lets you know if Amazon offers a lower price when you’re shopping elsewhere.
  • Honey browser extension pulls coupons from across the web.
  • Coupon Cabin alerts you to cash back.

Know when your state has a sales tax holiday:

  • Tax free categories and length of sales vary so check your state government’s website for details

Slowly build up an emergency fund:

  • Helps with an unexpected purchase of an expensive item.
  • To start, try to put aside $25 a paycheck.

NerdWallet also has a guide for the best sales items by month.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
The aftermath of a rollover crash in rural Linn County on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Rollover crash hurts driver in Linn County, charges pending
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.
Agents seize $7.8 million worth of liquid meth in drug bust operation
Dubuque soccer fields.
After competing bids, private company will allow nonprofit to use fields for $1

Latest News

Police responded to a deadly Safeway shooting in Bend, Ore., on Sunday.
Heroic employee confronted gunman in Oregon store shooting, police say
Authorities said the soldier was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot...
Indianapolis police quiet on fatal shooting of Dutch soldier
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden headed to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh on Labor Day
2022 Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Winners
Johnson County among 2022 Public Innovations and Efficiencies Winners
After a couple of setbacks, the Oliverson family believes Easton should finally be able to...
Little League player injured in fall expected to be transferred back to home state